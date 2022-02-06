Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $700.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOGEF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

DOGEF traded down $7.41 on Friday, hitting $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $100.43 and a 12-month high of $185.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.