Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $700.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOGEF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
DOGEF traded down $7.41 on Friday, hitting $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $100.43 and a 12-month high of $185.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39.
Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.
