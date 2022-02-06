Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) rose 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 14,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

About Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.