Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.33

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.33 and traded as low as C$14.01. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 219,991 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on OR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,937,708.69. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 in the last quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

