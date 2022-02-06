Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.33

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.33 and traded as low as C$14.01. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 219,991 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on OR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.27.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,937,708.69. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 in the last quarter.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
