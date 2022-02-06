Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ossiam increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,576,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average of $144.20. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.