Ossiam Invests $6.67 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ossiam acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,000 shares of company stock worth $92,248,920. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $163.01 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

