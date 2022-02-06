Ossiam Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ossiam trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,822 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

