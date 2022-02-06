Ossiam Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ossiam lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Amundi purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Shares of ITW opened at $228.92 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.36 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

