Ossiam Sells 1,881 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.32 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

