Ossiam Sells 505 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ossiam decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $660,341,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 9,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $359.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.74. The company has a market cap of $375.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

