Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.