Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Invests $11.26 Million in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 228,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

