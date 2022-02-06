Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,510 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,510 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,108,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 43,049.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

