Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. Outlook Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

OTLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $296.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Evanson bought 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $47,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 53,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

