Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after buying an additional 42,979 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

In related news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,787 shares of company stock worth $1,103,048 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $49.53 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.