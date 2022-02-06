Oxygen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.36 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and $1.36 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.