OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $17.91 on Friday. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.