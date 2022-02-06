Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $213,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $4,836,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $149.10 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $156.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.87.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.