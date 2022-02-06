Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $465,300.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $39.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

