Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $14,630,990.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,504 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,910 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.