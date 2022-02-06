Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,389 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $272.53 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.65 and a 200-day moving average of $280.48.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.