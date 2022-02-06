Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

