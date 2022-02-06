Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $15,060,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $60.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

