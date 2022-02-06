Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

