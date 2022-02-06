Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

