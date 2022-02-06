Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

