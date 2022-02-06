PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $159.62 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.11 billion and $159.62 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for $7.94 or 0.00019135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00111519 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 265,381,786 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

