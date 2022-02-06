Pareto Securities Upgrades Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) to Hold

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TMRAY opened at $48.62 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $72.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

