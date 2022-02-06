Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.83.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$27.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.9499997 EPS for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,282,291.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

