Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $359.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $302.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.89. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.