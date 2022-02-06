Payfare (TSE:PAY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.23. 33,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 66,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Payfare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.65. The firm has a market cap of C$288.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.91.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

