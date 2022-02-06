Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $249.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $244.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.41.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

