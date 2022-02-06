Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $249.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $244.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.41. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.