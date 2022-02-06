PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYPL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

PYPL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

