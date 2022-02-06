PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. PayPal has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average is $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3,028.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

