PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 216,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $967,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,440,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,904,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $19,166,000. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLAT opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

