Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $79.00. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $54,685,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

