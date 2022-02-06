Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 6,406,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.42.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

