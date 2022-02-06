Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 6,406,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00.
Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
