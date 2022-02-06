PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share.

PFSI stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.