Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.25 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

