Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

