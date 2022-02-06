Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. Pinterest has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Pinterest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.