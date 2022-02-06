Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $14.40 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

