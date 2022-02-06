Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $14.40 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $16.24.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
