Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Raised by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 68.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $126.86 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

