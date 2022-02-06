Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $72.97 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,472,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,212 shares of company stock worth $82,776,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after acquiring an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after acquiring an additional 284,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

