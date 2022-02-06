Piper Sandler Weighs in on Professional Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Professional in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Professional alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

PFHD stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at $803,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,516,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Professional by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.