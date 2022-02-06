Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) PT Raised to C$6.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKBEF. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

BKBEF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

