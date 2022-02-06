PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.48

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 2416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $684.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after acquiring an additional 132,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,851,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

