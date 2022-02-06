PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.48

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 2416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $684.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.95.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after acquiring an additional 132,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,851,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
