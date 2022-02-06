pNetwork (PNT) Reaches Market Cap of $32.00 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $32.00 million and $26.34 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001751 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00111796 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 84,463,973 coins and its circulating supply is 44,025,002 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

