Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

POWI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.17.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

