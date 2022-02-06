Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PINC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Premier’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.